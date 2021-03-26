16-year old Nick Goulet, a grade 11 student at Correlieu, is one of just five students in BC to receive this honour as part of the 7th annual Metis Youth Role Model campaign.

“The Principal of Corrieleu nominated me. He just recognized me for the grades that I got, and the community involvement. I’ve done like community involvement around the school, and I’ve done scouts and helped out with that too. I’ve been helping around the Metis office with my dad and family as well.”

Metis Youth British Columbia says the role models are recognized for promoting healthy lifestyles, Metis culture and awareness, strengthen Metis identity and are actively involved in the community.

Goulet says he has had a lot of reaction from friends and family.

“They have congratulated me. It makes me feel proud that I have been recognized for something I’ve done.”

Goulet says he found out that he had won through a Facebook post that he was tagged on.

He is now featured on the Metis Youth British Columbia website, and he will also receive 300 dollars worth of gift cards.