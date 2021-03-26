Another rodeo event has been cancelled in Williams Lake.

Yesterday, the Williams Lake Stampede announced their event would be cancelled, and the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo (WLIR) Association followed suit today. “It’s sad to see that the Willams Lake Stampede had to cancel, and unfortunately, Williams Lake Indoor is in the same boat,” WLIR President Kelly Walls.

“We don’t have a venue where we could have it,” Walls says, “We would have it outside now if we could have it, also to get insurance, you can’t get insurance for an event of this magnitude at this point.”

Walls says the WLIR would like to host an event later on in the year if possible. “The BCRA, the Stampede Association, we would like to hold an event later on in the year, even if it’s contestants only”, Walls says, “That will take some planning, and see if we can do it together or as a separate group.”