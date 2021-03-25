The 2021 Williams Lake Stampede has been cancelled for June and July, but the Board of Directors is planning for the possibility of a smaller event in late-summer or fall.

The cancellation was announced by the Stampede’s Board of Directors in a statement:

“In the fall of 2020, our Board of Directors was elected and have since steadily been working to organize our annual Stampede event – we have reached the point where we have done what we could in our planning and preparations and any movement further requires an indication that live large in-person events would be able to be held in June of this year. Our Association can proceed no further and regretfully announces the cancellation of the Williams Lake Stampede in June-July 2021.”

The Stampede Board of Directors says they are continuing with optimism, and making plans for the possibility of a smaller rodeo event, with a target of late-summer or fall of 2021.