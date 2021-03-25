The Provincial Government is providing the Lhoosk’uz Dene First Nation with $875,000 to switch over to clean energy.

It will help pay for a 2.2 million dollar 40-kilowatt biomass combined heat and power project in Kluskus, 195 kilometres west of Quesnel.

The community is currently dependent on diesel for electricity and on propane for heating.

Each diesel or propane delivery takes around six hours on gravel roads.

“Our CleanBC goal is to reduce diesel consumption for power generation in remote communities by 80% by 2030,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “By building partnerships and creating opportunities with indigenous communities and businesses, we can help remote communities get off diesel and benefit from more efficient, healthier and cleaner fuel sources.”

Kluskus is surrounded by dead pine stands caused by the mountain pine beetle outbreak, with a high risk of wildfires.

“The combined heat and power generator will provide us with a viable option for alternative energy. We will be transitioning from diesel generators to utilizing local biomass fuels,” said Liliane Squinas, Chief of the Lhoosk’uz Dene First Nation.

The province says the project will displace 346 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

The money comes from the Province’s Renewable Energy for Remote Communities (RERC) program.

It was launched back in 2019 to contribute up to $16.5 million toward the capital costs of construction-ready projects.