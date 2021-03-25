Police searching for missing Prince George boy
(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)
The Prince George RCMP are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from PG that hasn’t been seen since yesterday (Wednesday) evening at 5:30 pm.
Luke may not comprehend conversation at his own age level and Police believe he is travelling Southbound on Highway 97S.
Luke is described as:
– White male
– 13 years old
– 4’0” (121 cm)
– Slim build
– Light brown/blond, curly hair
– Hazel eyes
He was last seen wearing:
– Green and yellow coat with duct tape on it
– Black hoodie
– Black pants
– Possibly carrying a ball of twine attached to his belt
– May have a “P.J. Masks” backpack with him
containing extra clothes
Officers are urging anyone with information on Luke’s whereabouts to contact the RCMP.