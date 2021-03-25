(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

The Prince George RCMP are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from PG that hasn’t been seen since yesterday (Wednesday) evening at 5:30 pm.

Luke may not comprehend conversation at his own age level and Police believe he is travelling Southbound on Highway 97S.

Luke is described as:

– White male

– 13 years old

– 4’0” (121 cm)

– Slim build

– Light brown/blond, curly hair

– Hazel eyes

He was last seen wearing:

– Green and yellow coat with duct tape on it

– Black hoodie

– Black pants

– Possibly carrying a ball of twine attached to his belt

– May have a “P.J. Masks” backpack with him

containing extra clothes

Officers are urging anyone with information on Luke’s whereabouts to contact the RCMP.