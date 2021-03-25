Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a stabbing that occurred early this morning.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says the Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence at Atwood Place in the city for a report of a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, police say they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a serious stab wound, and requiring immediate medical attention. Police say the victim had been assaulted at a different location and went to the residence police were called to after.

Saunderson says police learned the stabbing took place at a residence on 2nd Avenue, and police continued their investigation there, and a 25-year-old woman was later arrested in connection with this assault. Saunderson says the two people involved are known to each other and do not believe there is any risk to the public.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.