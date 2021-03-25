There has been another decrease in weekly COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo according to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s newest case map.

Between March 14th and 20th, the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health region is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

After reporting no new cases for two weeks, Quesnel is reporting one new case from last week.

The 100 Mile House area is reporting no new cases, after reporting two new cases the week before.

In total, 3 new cases were confirmed in the Cariboo’s local health regions last week. This is a decrease from 4 cases between March 7th and 13th.