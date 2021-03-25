Sand is now available for Williams Lake residents as the City prepares for the freshet season.

Matt Sutherland, Manager of Public Works, said they just wanted to make it available ahead of all the melting that’s happening with warmer weather coming.

The sand was delivered to Signal Point Road and the South Lakeside lift station and Sutherland explained why those two locations were chosen.

“The idea of those locations, they’ve been used in the past for the last couple of years, is that they are centrally located on each side of the lake so that any residents that live along the lake where they see the erosion of the shoreline the most can get to it easily.”

Sutherland said at this time the City is not aware of any imminent threat of flooding to property owners but they want to be prepared in case water levels begin to rise quickly.

If you require sandbags, Sutherland said you can contact the City at 250-392-8481 to make arrangements to pick up bags from the City Works Yard.