Quesnel City Council has given the green light for two new outdoor washrooms and two replacements, and there could be more to come.

The money had already been approved in the budget and it was the location that was decided on on Tuesday night.

Councillor Scott Elliott, the Chair of the Financial Sustainability & Audit Committee.

“We’re excited to be pushing this forward because we’ve been driving people outside to the trails, all the new trail networks and things like this that we have, so I think it’s a great initiative.”

A new washroom will be installed in South Quesnel Park and in the Lewis Drive Community Garden area in West Quesnel, and the washrooms at Sugar Loaf Dog Park and Brinkman Gardens will be replaced.

Elliott says they are holding off on choosing another site.

“Absolutely, because if that First Nations Cultural Centre goes forward, which we’re all really hoping and excited for, then there is going to be washrooms in there as well, so we’re just going to wait for Ceal Tingley at his point in time and see how everything plays out.”

COVID-19 Restart money from the province will be used to pay for these projects.