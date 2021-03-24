Even with the progress made in BC’S COVID-19 Immunization Program, the province continues to battle a spike in identified cases.

Provincial Health Officer, DR. Bonnie Henry announced 716 news cases bring BC’s total to 93,969.

There were 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health Region and 42 in Northern Health.

The province saw 71 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern there are now 148 active VOC’s.

Henry said 582,634 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 87,180 of which are second doses.

Dr. Henry said the province’s rollout has seen a lot of progress in recent weeks.

“The timing for our age-based program has been accelerated, front-line workers will soon be immunized and now, people who are clinically extremely vulnerable with complex and challenging health conditions will also be able to get immunized,” she added.