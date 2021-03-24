Three Cariboo Businesses were recognized with an award when it comes to the collection and recycling of used oil and antifreeze materials.

BC Used Oil Management Association gave Jepson Petroleum Ltd in Williams Lake and Quesnel, along with Castle Fuels (2008) Inc in 100 Mile House the 2020 Top Collector award.

The 2020 Long Time Service award was given to 150 M and S Tire and Service Ltd.

David Lawes is the CEO of BC Used Oil Management Association.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for the facilities in the Cariboo. We sent out awards to 30 facilities across the Province. We have about 300 total that takes back material from the public and the 30 that we picked they’ve collected the most volume or have been long-serving members of the program so we wanted to recognize that”.

Lawes noted that last year 51 million liters of used oil was collected in the Province which was the highest on record since the association started in 2003.

“It’s pretty outstanding to be recognized especially given the year we had.” Lawes said, “It’s been really difficult to run a recycling depot during a pandemic and these facilities have gone above and beyond and it’s really important to recognize that effort I think.”

The BC Used Oil Management Association, formed in 2003, is a collaborative, not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze, and antifreeze in the Province.