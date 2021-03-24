Premier John Horgan announced the BC government will be hiring around 1,400 out of work tourism and hospitality workers to help push the provincial COVID-19 Immunization Program forward.

These furloughed workers will be accompanied by numerous volunteers that will be conducting non-clinical work at these mass immunization clinics.

“People who work in the hard-hit tourism and hospitality sector have answered the call to help with B.C.’s immunization plan,” explained Horgan, “this partnership will provide new jobs for people while contributing to B.C.’s already accelerated vaccine rollout.”

As BC’s Immunization Program gains momentum, Horgan now says residents aged 60 to 69 will be able to register for an appointment during the first week of April.

However, Northern Health is urging all Northern residents to check the NH website for their community-specific COVID-19 vaccination schedule, as they differ from the provincial schedule.

Northern Health is hosting 30 COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics. (23 Community Pop-Ups, 5 Standing Clinics, 2 Temporary Clinics)

These efforts are part of a new program that blossomed from the BC government’s partnership with numerous groups including Air Canada, WestJet, YVR, the Vancouver Canucks, Red Cross and the Vancouver Giants.

Hundreds of out-of-work tourism and hospitality workers have already begun training to work at these clinics, many of which bring additional language skills as well.

Workers from these industries will utilize their expertise and logistical support to help vaccine recipients navigate their appointment more efficiently.

Meanwhile, Municipal venue owners are also helping operate some clinics with contributions of staff, furniture and supplies.

Under the program’s accelerated timeline, all BC residents eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine will now be able to receive a first dose before July 1st.