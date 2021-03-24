Interior Health has labelled a number of rural and remote communities for special coordination for COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Interior Health has already completed Community Specific Clinics in several of these rural and remote communities. A spokesperson for Interior Health says these communities were selected because it would be easier to come in and vaccinate everyone at once. Some of the communities were selected because of barriers to accessing larger immunization clinics, such as long-distance travel, and others were selected because of smaller populations.

Cariboo communities slated and clinic dates include:

Alexis Creek, April 15th-17th

Clinton, March 17th-April 1st, and April 15th-19th

Horsefly, March 19th – April 9th

Residents aged 18 and older in the communities listed above are eligible for the vaccine. The full list of communities scheduled for a special vaccine rollout can be found here.

For the latest information on Interior Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination, visit Interior Health’s website.

To book an appointment for a vaccination, eligible individuals can call 1-877-740-7747.