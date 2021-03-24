The peak season for tourists in the Cariboo is coming up, and a new program will help tourist businesses make the most of their online presence.

Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism has launched the Digital Competitiveness Bundle for various tourism businesses across the region. Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism CEO Amy Thacker says there will be a number of services available, including optimizing businesses listings across multiple platforms, ensuring information is up to date on websites, embedding data tracking to determine who is visiting their websites and where they’re visiting from, as well as connecting businesses to a commission-free booking engine.

“I would encourage anyone who is interested to go to the website that has the Digital Competitive Bundle information,” Thacker says, “We’ll give them Q&A and understanding of what’s covered for free, and how much we can do to improve the businesses digitally”.

Thacker says it has already been launched, and a number of businesses have already signed up.