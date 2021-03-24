Quesnel City Council has joined a list of local governments in the region asking the provincial government to help the Barkerville Heritage Trust deal with a $670,000 budget shortfall.

A letter to the Premier states that without this money Barkerville will be unable to open and operate at the publicly expected level which will result in a devastating loss of employment, essential services, and public programming.

It also speaks to the importance of Barkerville opening this spring being essential to the region’s economic, physical, and mental well-being.

Last year, Barkerville was booked to health-authority approved capacity which resulted in fewer visitors, 22,500, between July and September.

The Barkerville Heritage Trust, which has managed the town and park since 2003, states that it expects attendance to at least double that figure this summer.

The Mayors of Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Prince George, Wells and the Chair of the Cariboo Regional District have also signed the letter requesting help from the province.