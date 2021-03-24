Eight new townhouses could be coming to downtown Williams Lake.

At the March 23rd, 2021 council meeting, City Council had a first reading to amend a Zoning Bylaw which would increase the maximum size of the principal building from 44 units per hectare to 73 units at a lot located at 27 Seventh Avenue South. The amendment would allow for 8 new townhouse units in the downtown area.

A virtual public hearing on the subject is scheduled for April 13th at 6 PM.