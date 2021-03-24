New housing could be coming to downtown Williams Lake
(Supplied by Rick Mangell)
Eight new townhouses could be coming to downtown Williams Lake.
At the March 23rd, 2021 council meeting, City Council had a first reading to amend a Zoning Bylaw which would increase the maximum size of the principal building from 44 units per hectare to 73 units at a lot located at 27 Seventh Avenue South. The amendment would allow for 8 new townhouse units in the downtown area.
A virtual public hearing on the subject is scheduled for April 13th at 6 PM.