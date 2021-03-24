“The restrictions are worse than COVID.”

That was one of the messages at a World Wide Rally for Freedom at Lebourdais Park in Quesnel on Saturday.

Tamara Morneau is one of the organizers and a spokesperson for Quesnel Freedom and Rights Activists.

“The isolation, people are collective, we need each other to get through dire times and this is no different. But the people are getting depressed, their anxiety is through the roof, the opioid crisis has gone up, teen suicides and all that, people are in distress.”

Morneau says it is really bad for seniors, and it’s time to end the COVID restrictions.

She also isn’t a fan of the vaccines.

“The fact that they’re trying to pass a bill that says you can’t travel outside of Canada without having a passport showing you have the vaccine, not everyone wants to get it, our freedom of movement should not be limited because we chose not to get the vaccine. We don’t want to be injected with something that we do not know, and it’s still labeled as an experimental vaccine, so that is concerning.”

About 40 people turned out for the rally, a number that Morneau was pleased with, all things considering.

“The weather I think hindered the numbers unfortunately. People looked outside and seen it was snowing and it was windy and it was chilly. Some people didn’t want to dress up for it so, but the ones that did it was great to see, it didn’t matter what the weather was like, they were going to come out.”

Morneau says they plan to hold one of these protests a month until they are heard.