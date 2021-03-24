The Williams Lake Powder Kings was the latest non-profit community organization to receive one of the City’s COVID Hardship Grants.

Earlier today Mayor Walt Cobb presented the club with a cheque for $2,500 that was allocated from the Province’s COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant for local governments.

President of the Williams Lake Powder Kings, Mark Snowball, says it was absolutely wonderful to be given this money and that they’ve been working with the City for many years on different events which have been a great group to work with.

Snowballed explained what they have planned for the money.

“It’s going to a new part for our groomer. It’ll be a compactor bar, it’s a little easier to manage when the snow gets deep, we can still pack the trail without dragging 25 feet behind us.”

The City established ten grants in the amount of $2,500 each for non-profit community organizations located within or directly benefiting Williams Lake experiencing hardship as a result of the pandemic.

Mayor Cobb presented cheques to other non-profit community groups last week that included the Rotary Club of Williams Lake, Canadian Ski Patrol Williams Lake, and the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club.