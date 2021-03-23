100 Mile Fire Rescue and the 108 Mile Ranch Volunteer Fire Department were called to a house fire in the 103 Mile House area at around 7:30 AM on the morning of March 22rd, 2021.

Upon arrival, crews observed heavy fire and smoke through the roof of the home.

It is reported crews performed a challenging and dangerous interior attack on the fire, and the roof eventually collapsed due to heavy fire damage.

Crews say all of the occupants had made it out of the home before the fire department’s arrival, and there were no injuries sustained by the occupants or the firefighters.