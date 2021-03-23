The Williams Lake Fire Department was on the scene last night at a house fire on the 1100 block of Second Avenue.

Director of Protective Services for the City of Williams Lake Erick Peterson said they were called out just before 7 and when they arrived found a room and contents fire.

“Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire”, Peterson said, “Unfortunately there was significant damage to a few rooms and crews will be back on the scene this (Tuesday) morning to complete a fire investigation”.

The Williams Lake Fire Department responded to the call with four fire trucks, 20 members and were there for three hours.