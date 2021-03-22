(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Cases of COVID-19 variants of concern continue to spread across the province, say BC Health Officials.

166 new VoC cases were reported, including four new cases in Northern Health, where the total is now five.

237 of the 1366 variant cases are currently active.

Northern Health saw 133 new total cases of COVID-19 and five deaths over the weekend.

119 people have died in the north.

Interior Health saw 84 new cases and one death.

Across the province, 1,785 people tested positive and 16 people passed away.

BC’s death toll is now 1,437.

Breakdown by day:

+ 556 from Friday to Saturday

+ 598 from Saturday to Sunday

+ 631 Sunday to Monday

There have been 92,751 total cases in BC, where the rolling seven-day average is about 600 cases a day.

5290 cases are active, and 303 people are in hospital.

Meanwhile, the province has administered 539,408 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 10.5 percent of the eligible population.

So far 50 people have had an allergic reaction linked to the vaccine, and no cases of blood clots have been reported. ·

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says the highest rate of transmission is coming from high-density areas like indoor workplaces and home gatherings.

She says BC is also seeing small chains of transmission linked to things like youth sports.

Concerningly, Doctor Henry says the province is seeing more young people being hospitalized and taken to ICU as a result of the virus.

She says ‘several’ people in their 30s and 40s have been severely affected by COVID recently.

Regional breakdown

Vancouver: 21,680 (+468)

Fraser: 53,520 (+1,010)

Vancouver Island: 2,953 (+89)

Interior: 8,050 (+84)

Northern: 5,181 (+133)

Residents of other countries: 168

Variant breakdown

B117 (First found in UK): 1,240 (+146) cases

B1351 (First found in South Africa): 41 cases

P1 (First found in Brazil): 85 (+20) cases (2 clusters)