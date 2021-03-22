Residents aged 78 and older or Indigenous residents 55 and older can now book an appointment with the COVID-19 vaccination call center.

That is for Quesnel residents in Northern Health and Williams Lake and 100 Mile House residents in Interior Health.

Beginning tomorrow (Tuesday), residents aged 77 and up will be able to book an appointment, on Thursday (March 25th) anyone 76 years old will be eligible, and it drops down to 75 and up by Saturday.

Appointments in Quesnel are at the south end of G.R. Baker Hospital on Front Street.

Williams Lake will go to the Williams Lake Health Centre on Borland Avenue and 100 Mile House residents will have their appointments at the South Cariboo Health Centre on Cedar Avenue.

There will also be a couple of mobile clinics available at the West Chilcotin Health Care Center in Tatla Lake on March 23rd and at the Alexis Creek Community Hall on March 24th.