A pedestrian was transported to hospital after a hit and run accident in downtown Quesnel.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says it happened on Friday, March 19 between 10 am and 10:26 am.

“A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the corner of Reid Street and St. Laurent Avenue. The pedestrian suffered significant injuries that required surgery and hospitalization.”

Weseen says the vehicle that struck the woman did not stop and fled the scene.

He says it is described as only a grey truck.

“This incident occurred in the downtown core in broad daylight. We are seeking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has dash cam/surveillance video to please come forward to assist with the investigation.”

Weseen says the woman is from Quesnel and her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211.