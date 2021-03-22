The first Williams Lake COVID Hardship Grants have been given out.

Earlier in March, 10 grants of $2,500 each were created by the city of Williams Lake for non-profit community organizations facing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding for the grants was allocated from the Province’s COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant for local governments. Last week, Mayor Walt Cobb presented cheques to some of the recipients of the grant. Cheques were given to:

  • The Rotary Club of Williams Lake
  • Canadian Ski Patrol – Williams Lake
  • Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club

Mayor Cobb will be also be presenting a cheque to the Williams Lake Snowmobile Club on Tuesday, March 23rd.

 