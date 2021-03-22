Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb (right) presents a cheque to Rotary Club President Mike Austin (supplied by the City of Williams Lake)

The first Williams Lake COVID Hardship Grants have been given out.

Earlier in March, 10 grants of $2,500 each were created by the city of Williams Lake for non-profit community organizations facing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding for the grants was allocated from the Province’s COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant for local governments. Last week, Mayor Walt Cobb presented cheques to some of the recipients of the grant. Cheques were given to:

The Rotary Club of Williams Lake

Canadian Ski Patrol – Williams Lake

Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club

Mayor Cobb will be also be presenting a cheque to the Williams Lake Snowmobile Club on Tuesday, March 23rd.