(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

The winning Lotto Max Jackpot ticket in the March 19, 2021 draw was purchased in the Prince George-Mount Robson area.

This ticket, with matching numbers: 2, 7, 8, 26, 30, 43, and 48 was the only ticket purchased in BC and the odds of winning this jackpot are 1/33,294,800.

“It does happen from time to time when lone ticket buyers from a province win,” explained BCLC Spokesperson, Erica Simpson, “it is amazing when you beat odds in nearly 33 million and we’re so excited that there’s a winner from Northern BC.”

According to the BCLC, all lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their price.

Once claimed, the specific location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased and the winner’s name will be announced.