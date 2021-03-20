Cariboo residents will be asked to ‘Walk Your Own Way” for Alzheimer’s research n an upcoming fundraiser.

Normally, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is normally an in-person event that took place in more than 20 BC communities. This year, things are going to be done a little bit differently.

This year’s event will be a “Walk your own way” initiative, where anyone, anywhere can take part. Participants will be able to set challenges for themselves, such as ‘walking, running, or dancing while raising funds to support those living with Alzheimer’s, and their care partners.

Funds raised from the event will help fund the Alzheimer Society of BC’s online programs, education and services for people in communities across the province.

The event doesn’t start today, but people can start to sign up and donate. A generous supporter has committed $35,000 to match all donations made between March 22nd and April 11th.