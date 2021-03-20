Northern Health worker unpacks the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at UHNBC (Photo from Northern Health)

(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC Health Officials recently announced the provincial immunization program is ahead of schedule.

This week, Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry said residents aged 70-79 will be able to book a vaccine appointment as early as Saturday (today).

However, Northern Health continues to urge Northern residents to check the NH website for their community’s specific COVID-19 vaccination schedule, as there have been variations between the provincial and Northern schedules.

For example, Prince Rupert has begun booking appointments for residents over the age of 18, where Prince George is currently vaccinating those 80 and up or Indigenous residents aged 65 and up.

“Northern Health continues to adjust COVID-19 vaccine appointment eligibilities and clinic dates, as BC’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan moves forward ahead of schedule,” explained NH spokesperson, Eryn Collins.

The NH vaccination appointment call centre, based on age range and local eligibility will still operate Monday to Friday from 7 am to 7 pm during this time.

“A number of Northern Health communities’ age-based eligibility will soon open to those 70 years of age and older; and in some communities, to those 18 years of age and older,” explained Collins,” the latter have been chosen for a ‘whole community approach to vaccinating residents all at once due to population size, remoteness, and/or accessibility – and these can be expanded to address outbreaks, clusters or high population incidence rates.”

Eligibility for appointments doesn’t expire, so those who can’t make it in for an appointment during their eligibility period will still be able to get vaccinated whenever they’re free to do so.