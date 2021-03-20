Starting on April 12th, eligible Williams Lake residents will head to the Thompson Rivers University Campus for their COVID-19 vaccinations. Until then, eligible seniors can book an appointment for their vaccinations which will take place at the Williams Lake Health Centre on Borland Street.

As of Saturday, March 20th, Seniors born in or before 1942, and Aboriginal people born in or before 1966 can call 1-877-40-7747 to book their vaccine appointment. Additional clinics for seniors aged 80+ and Aboriginal people aged 65+ will take place on March 24th, 29th, and 30th.

For the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination, visit https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/