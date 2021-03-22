Sentencing has been handed down for a South Cariboo man who pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including kidnapping.

44-year old Shawn Taylor will spend an additional 102 days in jail and also received three years probation in Supreme Court.

Taylor also pleaded guilty to charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence.

He was arrested in May of 2019 after a warrant was issued for him.

Taylor was taken into custody at a residence in the 103 Mile area.

Police say three firearms and some ammunition were located along the top of a ridge near that residence.

100 Mile House RCMP didn’t release a lot of details on this case, although they did say at the time of the arrest that it ended without further injury to anyone, and that support would continue to be provided for the victim and family involved in this file.