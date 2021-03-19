(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

57-year-old Paul Tamasi of Prince George has been arrested in relation to the death of his wife, Karen Marie Jordan in 2013.

Jordan was reported missing to the Grande Prairie RCMP in February 2016, but evidence suggests she was last seen with Tamasi in 2013.

At the time, she was believed to be living just outside of Grande Prairie in Clairmont, Alberta.

In September 2020, her remains were located just outside of Grande Prairie.

Tamasi is now facing unspecified homicide charges and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Monday.