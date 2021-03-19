It was lifted on Friday. but the City of Quesnel has been under a Dust Advisory for much of the past couple of weeks due to all of the fine particulate in the air, and traction material laid down over the winter is the main reason for that.

Matt Thomas is the Director of Public Works Operations with the City.

“It’s sort of a three week process to get through everything once, we typically go through everything twice as the material is heavy to start and as it gets sort of less we run through again, so typically it’s a 6-week sweeping period for us.”

A for when they start this process, Thomas says it is always dependent on the weather…

“All of our sweepers have water on board so anything below freezing of course becomes an issue for us, so we typically start our sweeping as soon as the weather sort of hovers around zero, and we always have extra water trucks out on the road as well to try and keep the dust down.”

He says Work to get the dust of the sidewalks is being done at the same time…

“It goes on simultaneously. We have other pieces of equipment that have brooms on them, so we’re sweeping sidewalks at the same time, again also using water trucks to try and keep the dust down at this time of year.”

Thomas says they put down the same amount of traction material this year as in years in the past.