The District of 100 Mile House and the Cariboo Regional District are committing $70,000 each towards mental health supports in 100 Mile House. These contributions will support programs and staff attraction and retention with the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre (CFEC) and the Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch for a year.

“Mental health services in the South Cariboo have yet to recover from the demands put on them by the 2017 wildfires and job losses from mill shutdowns”, 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall says, “and the longer we experience the impacts of the pandemic, the greater the need. The bottom line is they need help.”

A release from the CRD says the CFEC saw a 120% increase in demand for services after the 2017 wildfires, and mill closures and unemployment contributed to this trend as well. There was also another marked increase with the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions, as well as a rise in reports of substance abuse, domestic violence, and economic hardship.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner says the District is proud to match 100 Mile’s $70,000 contribution. “The board recognizes the challenges all our residents are facing right now, along with the agencies and mental health professionals providing these important services.”