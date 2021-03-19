The Tsilqot’in Nation has released a comprehensive COVID-19 report with 40 calls-to-action.

The report is called Dada Nentsen Gha Yatasig; Tsilqot’in in the Time of COVID; Strengthening Tsilqot’in Ways to Protect Our People, which translates to “I am going to tell you about a very bad disease”. The report is 160-pages, and was generated in partnership with University of British Columbia researchers, and it documents the Tsilqot’in Nation’s experiences, achievements, and lessons learned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report comes with 40 calls to action, with recommendations for all levels of government, which will address the ongoing need for:

Recognition of inherent Indigenous jurisdiction in emergency response and recovery.

Improved health data sharing during a public health emergency between all levels of government and the Nation

Long-term funding to address mental health issues that have worsened due to the pandemic

Response to systemic racism in emergency management and health care.

Building on the important investigative work of Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond in the

the report, In Plain Sight: Addressing Indigenous-specific Racism and Discrimination in BC

Health Care (2020) and the UN Special Rapporteur in the Report on the impact of

COVID-19 on the rights of Indigenous Peoples (2020), this report provides a nation-specific plan toward true collaboration and partnership.

The report builds from the previously released Tsilqot’in Wildfire Report, The fires Awakened Us (2019).