Quesnel will be receiving $336,487 from the BC Air Access Program.

Jon Pucek, Quesnel’s Airport and Transit Supervisor, says the money will be used to build a new helipad…

“Our existing helipad had failed its most recent pavement condition index report, which essentially says we can’t use it anymore. It needs to be replaced for Medivacs, fire fighting, refueling. We also intend to make it bigger to accommodate a heliport at the Quesnel Airport.”

Pucek says a heliport will open up other opportunities such as commuter helicopter traffic.

He says the new helipad will provide another benefit as well.

“There is an environmental aspect to it. Our current helipad doesn’t have oil/water separators, so this helipad will have all that in place to protect our environment from any sort of fuel spills.”

Pucek says the City’s portion of the bill, which amounts to at least 25 percent under this program, is about 112 thousand dollars and has been budgeted for.

He says the plan is to begin construction in May and have it completed sometime in July

Williams Lake is also getting money for its airport to the tune of 393 thousand dollars, and $22,500 is earmarked for the Anahim Lake Airport.