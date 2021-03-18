Quesnel RCMP are investigating a UTV rollover that resulted in the death of a local resident just south of Kersley.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says they were called to the scene at 5-03 pm on Wednesday evening.

“The Quesnel RCMP responded to an incident involving a UTV (commonly referred to as a side by side) on private property. When police arrived, they learned the UTV had rolled down a steep embankment and the sole occupant was seriously injured.”

Weseen says the investigation revealed that the driver was doing chores on private property and was dumping a load of debris when the ATV started to roll down an embankment.

“The UTV lodged on a tree approximately 200 meters down the steep decline and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. The driver tumbled another 200 meters where he landed on a dry bank of the Fraser River.”

Weseen says the man suffered life threatening injuries but due to the location, and the decreasing natural light, a helicopter could not land at the scene.

“With the assistance of Quesnel Search and Rescue, the man was extricated from the scene and transported by ground ambulance to the Quesnel Airport. He was then flown to Prince George University Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.”

The man’s name is not being released.