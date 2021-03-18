The BC Centre for Disease Control’s latest map of COVID-19 cases in local health regions shows a slight increase in cases in the Cariboo.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin and 100 Mile House local health regions showed 2 new cases each between March 7th and 13th. This is an increase of 2 in the 100 Mile House area and no change in the Cariboo-Chilcotin from the previous week.

For the second week in a row, Quesnel is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

Overall there were four new cases in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo’s local health regions between March 7th and 13th, a slight increase of the 2 cases reported between February 28th and March 6th.