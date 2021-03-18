Winners named for 100 Mile House Wranglers Cash Lottery
(Supplied by 100 Mile House Wranglers)
Three lucky winners have been named for the 100 Mile House Wranglers Cash Lottery.
The big winners of the raffle were:
- 1st Prize, $7,000 – Karen Smith
- 2nd Prize, $2,000 – Terry Frank
- 3rd Prize, $1,000 – Jill Wiering
Smith, Frank, and Wiering were not the only big winners of the raffle. For the first time in the 6 years the cash lottery, tickets sold out.
The Wranglers say thanks to everyone who bought a ticket, and they look forward to next year’s raffle.