Three lucky winners have been named for the 100 Mile House Wranglers Cash Lottery.

The big winners of the raffle were:

1st Prize, $7,000 – Karen Smith

2nd Prize, $2,000 – Terry Frank

3rd Prize, $1,000 – Jill Wiering

Smith, Frank, and Wiering were not the only big winners of the raffle. For the first time in the 6 years the cash lottery, tickets sold out.

The Wranglers say thanks to everyone who bought a ticket, and they look forward to next year’s raffle.