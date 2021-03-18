The BC Government will be investing an additional $30 million into the Launch Online program due to a high number of applications.

The Launch Online program provides up to $7,500 to businesses to help to build and expand e-commerce sites to reach more customers.

In February, it was announced $12 million would be invested into the program, which would support 1,500 businesses. Over 3,500 have applied for the program.

The program delivers the funds on a first-come, first-served basis, and covers up to $7,500 for 75% of eligible expenses to develop websites. To be eligible, businesses need: a goods and services tax number and paying taxes in BC, generated sales of more than $30,000 in 2019 or 2020, and between 1-149 employees.