RCMP on scene at CIBC in 100 Mile House (C Adams, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

85-year old Alexander James Bird, from Clinton, is due back in court in Williams Lake on April 8th.

Bird is charged with committing a robbery where a firearm is used, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a license.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the CIBC bank just before 11 am on June 3rd of 2019.

Police say a suspect entered the bank and produced a rifle and a shopping bag before demanding that it be filled.

After receiving the cash, the elderly man is then accused of placing a loaded .22 caliber rifle on the counter before leaving.

Police say his vehicle was photographed and an arrest was made when it was spotted a short time later.