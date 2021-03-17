(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

There are 4851 active cases of COVID-19 in the province after health officials reported 498 new test positives.

Of the new cases, 36 are in Northern Health — the region’s total is now 5307 and 307 people have active infections.

There have been four new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,411 deaths in British Columbia.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that how we spend time with family and friends is different than what we did before. As we did last summer, it means using our layers of protection and always having safety top of mind,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“We can renew those important social connections, and the public health orders now allow for outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people in public spaces or outside our homes.”

Due to a lab sequencing issue, no new variant of concern data is available.

As of the most recent report, there have been 996 confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern.

Meanwhile, 9,472 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

A further 83,083 people who tested positive have recovered, working out to be roughly 93 percent of BC’s total cases.

Of the active cases, 281 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 83 of whom are in intensive care.

For vaccines, over 444,000 first doses have been given out and roughly 87,000-second doses.

No new healthcare or community outbreaks have been reported.

“If you choose to see others, then please connect safely, so you are not inadvertently increasing the risks to your loved ones or yourself,” she added.

BREAKDOWN:

Vancouver: 20,865 (+128)

Fraser: 52,193 (+291)

Vancouver Island: 2,797 (+16)

Interior: 7,903 (+31)

Northern: 4,912 (+36)

Residents of other countries: 165