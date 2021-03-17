(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

A Prince George car dealership is short one white 2018 Hyundai Elantra after it wasn’t returned from a test drive.

The dealership contacted the police around 4:00 pm on March 10th, after the driver left for the test drive about 3 hours prior.

“The male provided a B.C. Driver’s License to the sales representative, but upon investigation, it turns out the driver’s license was stolen from its proper owner in January,” states Cst. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George RCMP.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage which reveals the suspect is a Caucasian male of average height and build.

Police are asking for anyone who recognizes the male or knows the whereabouts of this vehicle to contact their local police detachment with information.

Cooper adds this is the first time in her RCMP career that she’s seen an incident like this.