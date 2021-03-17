A photo of the old Kelly Road Secondary School (MyPGNow.com staff)

(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

A former teacher at Kelly Road Secondary has been given three years probation.

Kim Randall Koehn learned of his fate in Prince George Court yesterday (Tuesday).

In October, he pleaded guilty to one count of a gross indecency incident from the 1980s.

The offense is said to have occurred between September 1st, 1984, and August 31st, 1985 in Prince George.

According to the PG Courthouse, he must also register as a sex offender.

Koehn was a longtime basketball coach at Kelly Road.