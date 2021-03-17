The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Strategy says the high concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air have returned.

As a result, the Dust Advisory that was in effect for all of last week, is back.

The 24-hour average for Quesnel was at 81.9 micrograms per cubic metre on Wednesday morning.

The level peaked at 192 last week, before some snow gave the city a brief break.

The provincial air quality objective is 50.

The 24-hour reading in Williams Lake is at 35.2 micrograms per cubic metre.

Road traction material is the main culprit for the high dust levels.