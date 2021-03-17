A World Ride Rally for Freedom will be held in Quesnel this Saturday on March 20,

Tamara Morneau, one of the organizers, says it will take place in Lebourdais Park at noon.

“It’s the masks, social distancing, limited gatherings that go against our normal way of life. And the impacts that it is having on people, people’s mental well being, the isolation, the solitude in it, is starting to show its impact on people.”

Morneau says they also have concerns about vaccinations.

“Right now it’s a choice, but what we’re worried about is if you do not get vaccinated. Are you going to be able to go into a grocery store, are you going to be able to go to the pharmacy, or are you going to be exiled from society because you chose not to.”

Morneau says its not about being anti-mask or anti-limited gatherings, she says it is about having the freedom to make your own choice.

“If you’re not worried, if you’re not feeling the fear of it, then you should be able to continue your life as you normally would. And those that are concerned, they can continue to follow the guidelines if they want.”

Morneau feels the measures that have been taken have been too extreme, and she says they are also worried about future lockdowns if governments decide that the variants are a major concern.

She says speakers at the rally will have more to say about all of these issues.

Morneau says similar rallies are being held around the world.