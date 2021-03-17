The District of 100 Mile House has received all of the responses from the Economic Development Survey, but it will take some time to pour through the data.

In the six-week period the survey was open, 414 residents responded to the survey. According to Director of Economic Development Joanne Doddridge, this is a good number of responses for the population of the South Cariboo. “There were enough responses that we started to see major themes within the comments,” Doddridge says, “this helps us determine what the priorities of the community are.”

Not all of the responses came from 100 Mile House. Just 20% of responses came from 100 Mile House, and many others came from other South Cariboo communities, including Lac La Hache, 103 Mile House, 105 Mile House, 108 Mile Ranch, Horse Lake, Canim Lake, Interlakes, Lone Butte, Forest Grove, and even 70 Mile House.

The survey provided a quick snapshot of the business community as well:

21.5% of respondents own a business in 100 Mile House, 52.5% of which service a local client base.

41% of the businesses are home-based

34% of respondents had thought about starting a business, but lack startup funds

Doddridge says more detailed information from the survey will be released in the next few weeks.