A new judge has been appointed to the Provincial Court in Williams Lake.

Judge Michelle Stanford, Q.C., has been assigned to the Northern Region with Chambers in Williams Lake.

After six years working as a nurse in acute care and then as a head nurse, Stanford transitioned into a career in law. She originally specialized in personal injury law, but later became a criminal lawyer. Stanford has been a lawyer for 27 years and developed a varied practice in Kamloops, which included administrative and criminal law. She has also worked as a special prosecutor. Stanford was appointed as Queen’s Counsel in 2018 and was the first Black and female Bencher in Kamloops and Yale County.

She will be sworn in on April 12th, 2021.