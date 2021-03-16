100 Mile Fire Rescue extinguished a vehicle fire early this morning.

Fire Rescue was called to Birch Avenue for the vehicle fire at around 4:10 AM on March 16th, 2021. 100 Mile Fire Chief Roger Hollander says crews were able to extinguish the fire without incident, and much of the vehicle owner’s effects were protected from damage.

It is reported the driver of the vehicle had been driving to Northern BC from Alberta for work, and his truck had broken down in 100 Mile House. According to Hollander, the fire started in the engine compartment of the vehicle and was caused by the owner working on the engine at the time of the fire.