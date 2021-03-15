Quesnel RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle on Saturday (March 13) morning at around 8-25.

Police were told that a Plymouth Breeze was headed south on Highway 97 towards Williams Lake.

Williams Lake RCMP were then notified and attempted to stop it, but the suspect continued on in what police describe as “in a manner that was considered dangerous to the public.”

Two spike belts were then deployed, and while the vehicle continued to drive after the tires were deflated, it was eventually located on Hickory Road in the Wildwood area.

The driver, a 29-year old man, attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly arrested.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“The apprehension of offenders committing property offences in other communities entering our area putting officers and the motoring public at risk demonstrated the need to implement necessary measures to stop this vehicle. The offender was arrested without incident after his vehicle was disabled and he attempted to flee from police. No members of the public or officers were injured during this incident” said Inspector Jeff Pelley, OIC Williams Lake RCMP.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on March 15th.