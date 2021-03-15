UNBC students on the school's ceremonial stairs as part of the historic 25th convocation | My PG Now

(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

For the second straight year, UNBC will hold a virtual Convocation for its graduating class due to the ongoing pandemic.

All graduates, including those who attend campuses in Prince George, Terrace, Wilp Wilxo’oskwhl Nisga’a, Fort St. John, and Quesnel can participate.

“Even though vaccinations are happening throughout B.C., it’s still not safe for us to hold large gatherings on campus,” said President and Chancellor (Interim) Dr. Geoff Payne. “We must continue to be diligent in following public safety protocols to stop the spread of the disease. The health and safety of our students, graduates, staff, and faculty are of utmost concern.

“It is also important that we celebrate and recognize the achievements of our graduates. This virtual ceremony allows us to reduce health risks for our UNBC community.”

Everyone will have their name and degree called even if they do not upload personal content.

“We understand this is a difficult and challenging time for all of our students, especially those in the Class of 2021 as they complete their final year and a half of their degrees in alternate delivery modes,” said Payne.

“We appreciate their understanding and patience to adapt in this rapidly evolving situation. The Convocation Office will be holding focus groups with students to get feedback and find additional ways to safely celebrate our students this year. Along with their families and friends and on behalf of the entire UNBC community, we congratulate them on their outstanding achievements.”

The Convocation is set for June 25th.