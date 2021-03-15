There were a few bumps along the way but the City of Quesnel has now submitted a bid to host the 2024 BC Winter Games.

Mayor Bob Simpson has confirmed that they now have the necessary letters of support from the School District partners that were originally holding out.

He says the city gave advance notice to the main partners that they were putting a bid in, but he says they ended up needing more time to work some things out with those secondary partner groups…